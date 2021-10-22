Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5 Million Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 472,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.0% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Equities analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 118.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

