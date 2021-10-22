Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 29,908 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 33.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in WNS were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in WNS by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in WNS by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WNS by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in WNS during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research raised their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.44. WNS has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

