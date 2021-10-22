Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,964 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 716,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after acquiring an additional 227,246 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,724,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,082,183 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,118,000 after acquiring an additional 100,812 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 108,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 49,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 142,673 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40,553 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $51.72 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.38 million, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average is $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $48.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

