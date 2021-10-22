Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) Insider Patrick Allaway Buys 10,000 Shares

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) insider Patrick Allaway bought 10,000 shares of Bank of Queensland stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$9.41 ($6.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$94,070.00 ($67,192.86).

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Queensland’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bank of Queensland’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

