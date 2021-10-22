Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) Insider Patrick Allaway Buys 10,000 Shares

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) insider Patrick Allaway bought 10,000 shares of Bank of Queensland stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$9.41 ($6.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$94,070.00 ($67,192.86).
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Queensland’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bank of Queensland’s payout ratio is 81.60%.
About Bank of Queensland
