Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of OZK stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,766. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

