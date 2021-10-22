Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 36.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BSVN traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. 3,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,643. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $212.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.12. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank7 stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 312.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Bank7 worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSVN. TheStreet raised Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

