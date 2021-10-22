Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bankinter from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $5.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $7.09.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

