BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Announces Earnings Results

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of BankUnited stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,036. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BankUnited has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BankUnited stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of BankUnited worth $22,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

