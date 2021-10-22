Banner Co. (BANR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on November 12th

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

Banner has increased its dividend payment by 67.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banner has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banner to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.40. Banner has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Banner will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BANR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

