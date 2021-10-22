Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 22.06%.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $28.99. 1,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $434.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 32.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.