Barclays Initiates Coverage on Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAND. began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.47.

BAND opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average of $117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.64, a PEG ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.50. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $196.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 880 shares of company stock worth $76,963. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 5.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,775,000 after buying an additional 46,791 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 24.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 112.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 718.9% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 21,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

