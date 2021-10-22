Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 280 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 234.44 ($3.06).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 200.04 ($2.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £33.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.60. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 101.16 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 185.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total value of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

