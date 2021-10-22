Barclays Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$53.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target increased by Barclays from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.35.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$52.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$35.80 and a 1-year high of C$53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.79.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.95 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.1505967 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

