Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $96.89 target price on Givaudan and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price target on Givaudan and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Givaudan stock opened at $93.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.71. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $102.30.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

