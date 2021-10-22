Barclays Trims DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Target Price to $37.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.73.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $36.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.91. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.