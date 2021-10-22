BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,947,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,556 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $145,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in BCE by 1,035.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

BCE stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 123.11%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

