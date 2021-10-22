Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $250.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Expected fall in BD’s Medication Management Solutions unit in third-quarter fiscal 2021 is discouraging. The company’s operation in a significantly consolidated medical technology industry is worrying. Other headwinds like BD’s operation in a stiff competitive market and forex woes prevail. Over the past six months, the company has underperformed its industry. Yet, BD’s robust segmental performances, along with solid geographical revenues, in fiscal third-quarter are impressive. Regulatory approvals and slew of launches over the past few months are encouraging. BD’s slew of strategic deals also augurs well. Expansion of both margins bodes well . A raised financial outlook amid pandemic-led uncertainties is encouraging. A strong solvency position is an added plus. BD’s fiscal third-quarter results were better than expected.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BDX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.00.

BDX stock opened at $246.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $226.15 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.05 and its 200-day moving average is $247.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In related news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

