Beer Money (BEER) Hits Market Cap of $291,976.74

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beer Money has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Beer Money has a market cap of $291,976.74 and approximately $2,078.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00046942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.46 or 0.00214640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00103547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 357,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

