Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €91.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Befesa in a report on Monday, October 4th.

ETR:BFSA opened at €69.90 ($82.24) on Monday. Befesa has a 12-month low of €33.15 ($39.00) and a 12-month high of €72.90 ($85.76). The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 32.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.57.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

