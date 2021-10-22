BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 135.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 13.9% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 3.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 40.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 11.4% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $375.28 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $219.20 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.78, for a total value of $559,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 80,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $12,205,471.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,385,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,151,249.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,847 shares of company stock valued at $58,564,666 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.89.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

