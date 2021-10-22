Bellway (LON:BWY) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,937.09 ($51.44).

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 3,177 ($41.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,376.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,433.68. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 2,245 ($29.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) per share. This is a positive change from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.