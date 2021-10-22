Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.90.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $190.32 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $130.64 and a 12 month high of $190.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.83. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,058,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 265,894 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,991,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,778,000 after acquiring an additional 161,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

