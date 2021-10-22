Berenberg Bank Lowers Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Price Target to €60.00

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €62.00 ($72.94) to €60.00 ($70.59) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UMICY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Umicore in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of Umicore stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. Umicore has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

