Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell (LON:AJB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 412 ($5.38).

Get AJ Bell alerts:

LON AJB opened at GBX 401.80 ($5.25) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 372.67 ($4.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 410.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 423.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.