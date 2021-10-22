Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92, Fidelity Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of BHLB stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,525. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

BHLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

In related news, Director David Brunelle acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,420 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

