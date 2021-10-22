Berry Global Group’s (BERY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $70.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.79.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,500,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,275,000 after buying an additional 295,142 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,320,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,985,000 after purchasing an additional 325,019 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,240,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,782,000 after purchasing an additional 241,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,133,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,705 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,015,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,162,000 after purchasing an additional 190,526 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

