Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $99.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.18.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND traded down $14.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.16. 671,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,064. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.77.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 6.6% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 49.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.