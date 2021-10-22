BHP Group Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.52 Per Share (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $5.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $68.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 43.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

