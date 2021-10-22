Bickling Financial Services Inc. Buys New Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in CVS Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 280,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.48. 135,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,247,814. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average of $83.00. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

