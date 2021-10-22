Bickling Financial Services Inc. Has $406,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.01. 88,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,386,923. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.52.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

