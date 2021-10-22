Bickling Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 320,758 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 898,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 51,445 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 650.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

NYSE:HYT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.14. 129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,794. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.