Bickling Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,703 Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. owned 0.25% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,995,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,992,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the first quarter valued at about $825,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,425,000.

Shares of DFNL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.85. 2,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29. Davis Select Financial ETF has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $32.84.

