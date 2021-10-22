Bickling Financial Services Inc. Sells 855 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.11. 165,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,438,190. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.16 and its 200-day moving average is $102.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

