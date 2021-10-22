BIDR (BIDR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.74 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. BIDR has a market capitalization of $16.02 million and approximately $42.74 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00069812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00072596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00103556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,730.72 or 0.99825623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.40 or 0.06520334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00022504 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.