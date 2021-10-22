Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BILI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.39.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $82.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 1.29. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 207.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $75,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

