Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.92.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,250 shares of company stock worth $60,646,131 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,928,000 after purchasing an additional 378,774 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Bill.com by 47.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after purchasing an additional 452,052 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BILL traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.13. 31,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,954. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.67. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of -256.21 and a beta of 2.42. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.19 and a 12-month high of $309.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

