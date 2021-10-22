Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Cowen

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price upped by Cowen from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biogen from $455.00 to $447.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $381.56.

Biogen stock opened at $270.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.69. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

