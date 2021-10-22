BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Trading Down 3.3%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO) shares were down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 352,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 516,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

BioLargo, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for odor and moisture control, disinfection, and water treatment. It operates through the following segments: Odor-No-More, BLEST, BioLargo Water, Clyra Medical and Corporate Operations. The Odor-No-More segment manufactures and sells odor and VOC control products and services, including its flagship product, CupriDyne Clean.

