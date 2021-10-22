BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). BioLineRx reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BioLineRx by 89.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 238,133 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at $558,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in BioLineRx by 115.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. 5,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,616. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $135.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

