BitcoinHD 1-Day Volume Hits $5.16 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00002320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $8.57 million and $5.16 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinHD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00072189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00073830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00107978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,487.07 or 0.99624874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.46 or 0.06468702 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00022312 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinHD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinHD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.