Bitfarms (BITF) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bitfarms to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Bitfarms alerts:

52.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bitfarms and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bitfarms Competitors 932 3859 8085 266 2.58

Bitfarms presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.99%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 11.53%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -25.73% -6.92% -5.30% Bitfarms Competitors -12.50% -17.49% -3.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bitfarms and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $34.70 million -$16.29 million -28.84 Bitfarms Competitors $6.34 billion $1.33 billion 53.35

Bitfarms’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bitfarms peers beat Bitfarms on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.