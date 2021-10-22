BlackRock Inc. Buys 124,406 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,406 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.24% of BioAtla worth $46,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCAB. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 511.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Shares of BCAB opened at $28.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89. BioAtla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Sievers sold 6,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $272,497.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,195.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $188,572.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at $59,966,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,855 shares of company stock worth $23,616,350 over the last ninety days. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

BioAtla Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB).

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.