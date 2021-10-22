BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $43,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 43.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

