BlackRock Inc. Has $45.17 Million Stock Position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,755,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,099,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.99% of 22nd Century Group worth $45,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 33.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 30,752 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XXII opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.58 million, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.83. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 66.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James A. Mish acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XXII has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

