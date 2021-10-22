BlackRock Inc. Has $47.11 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 282,176 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $47,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASPN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 693.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.98.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

