BlackRock Inc. Purchases 11,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $45,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 108.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,703,000 after buying an additional 1,000,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 188.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 900,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,236,000 after buying an additional 1,919,366 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter valued at $22,529,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 616,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after buying an additional 219,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $33.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.65.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

