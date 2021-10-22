BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,943 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $44,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after buying an additional 11,021,254 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,408,000 after buying an additional 3,815,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,076 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $139,759,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 242.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,522 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $68.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

