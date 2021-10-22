Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLDE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $25,315,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $17,528,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $17,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $7,947,000. 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

