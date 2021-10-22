Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLND. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $32.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

