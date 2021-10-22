Blocery 1-Day Volume Hits $1.51 Million (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Blocery coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blocery has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blocery has a market cap of $10.10 million and $1.51 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00103487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00196893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010407 BTC.

About Blocery

Blocery is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,294,444 coins. Blocery’s official website is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

